Rescuers pull three people from water after boat capsized near Beach Access Road 3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County ESD #2, the Corpus Christi Fire Department, and Beach Rescue responded to Beach Access Road 3 for reports of a possible overturned boat.

Rescue crews took to their Facebook page to announce that lifeguards got the first individual back on shore, and a second individual was being assisted to shore by lifeguards.

According to rescue crews, a third individual who was still at the overturned boat had been brought to shore as well.

"All individuals have been removed from the water," stated Nueces County ESD #2 officials.

Officials say three males were attempting to turn right towards the Packery Channel when a big wave caused the boat to overturn.

All three individuals were not wearing a life jacket and had to hold on to the overturned boat to stay afloat in the choppy waters.

Rescue crews say the three men are extremely lucky to be walking away today.

According to our 3News Photojournalist, the individuals may have been under the influence of alcohol, but authorities were still conducting their investigation.

