Grant provides research for flooding, drainage issues in three Coastal Bend counties

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Three neighboring counties in the Coastal Bend were awarded a grant for research on flooding and drainage. The grant is worth $2.7 million, and the goal is to stop flooding in our backyards.

"Driscoll's going to benefit," said Nueces County Judge, Barbara Canales. "Petronila's going to benefit. The colonias are going to win. Robstown is going to stop flooding in front of the high school and we're going to figure this out."

Jim Wells, Nueces and Kleberg County are working together in finding out where the flooding in their county begins, and how to solve it once and for all. The money is only for the research and collecting data.

"To see how the water flows," said Joseph Ramirez of Government Affairs Nueces County. "Where it goes and where the problems are. With this study, you can go and pursue other bigger projects that will alleviate the drainage and the flooding in these areas."

And for places like Robstown, finding the source to all the standing water after a major rain event is one thing, but fixing the issue will be a long time coming.

"This study is going to give us the details and needs of what we exactly need to do," said Mayor Gilbert Gomez of the City of Robstown. "So, we can get this problem solved once and for all. It makes me feel good that we're able to accomplish this and we're able to do something that's going to benefit the citizens of Robstown."

Once the research starts, the solutions follow.

"Hopefully, within the next 12-24 months, people will start to see real change in their communities," Ramirez added.

They said the research will take about 18 months to complete. This way, each county will have the data they need to get funding.

