CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi's recent study examined quarantine and coastal water quality.

Researchers from TAMUCC are looking into the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on our coastal waters after receiving a grant for the project from Texas Sea Grant. They said the project was inspired by the images of Venice - a city that saw the waters there left clear and shimmering as people stayed home.

The Rapid Response Grant will allow the researchers to examine water quality data collected during the quarantine to try and determine whether our waters changed or even improved while most people stayed home.

"When you talk about water quality, its a good indicator of the health of the water, it affects economic activity whether people go to the beach," Dr. Michael Wetz, Chair for Coastal Ecosystem Processes at the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's stay-at-home order started back on March 31 and continued through April. The researchers plan to compare the data collected during that time from the same period in years past to see if a lack of human activity might have impacted the water quality. They've already noticed results.

"We've been working with a colleague, Dr. Jeff Turner, from Life Sciences here at the university, and they've been looking at bacteria numbers in the waters, and at least from the first look at that data, it appears we may have seen a sharp drop off in the bacteria in the water," Dr. Wetz said.

Bacteria is usually an indicator of human waste.

The project will last through January 2021 and could help scientists prioritize projects like living shorelines, oyster reef restoration and infrastructure improvements.

