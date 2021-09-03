Researchers survey endangered whooping cranes north of Rockport

There are some 500 of the endangered birds who call our area home for part of the year.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Over the weekend, researchers were out north of the Rockport area looking for whooping cranes. They were hoping to find those endangered birds that have already been banded by wildlife scientists in the past.

It's important work. Researchers with the International Crane Foundation and the Texas State Aquarium were looking for whooping cranes with a band wrapped around one of its legs.

"There's been about 100 birds banded over the past 10 years, and we go and find them, document them, and then it's used in a survival survey study," said Dr. Liz Smith, Director of the International Crane Foundation.

The whooping cranes show up to the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge every December to winter here, and some of those survival studies have shown the birds can live for a very long time.

"I saw a pair of cranes feeding in the marsh and they ended up having these bands that indicated they were from a survey or a project that happened in the 70's and 80's, and so that crane is between 33 and 38 years old," Smith said.

That's important information because experts generally say the average lifespan for a whooping crane is 22 to 30 years in the wild.

Now, there are some 500 of the endangered birds who call our area home for part of the year. They were all still here during the artic freeze, and scientists say they made it through the freeze just fine.

"The cranes actually do pretty well. They do spend, they go up to Canada on the breeding grounds, and there's snow and ice there at that time," said Andy Stetter, a wildlife biologist with the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. "We actually have birds in the eastern migratory population that go from Wisconsin and down to Florida, and they're already back up there in Wisconsin with snow on the ground already, so really this front didn't do a whole lot as hurting the cranes or anything."

Researchers did notice that after the ice storm, the whooping cranes began to feed on all the dead fish that started turning up along our coastline.

"Was able to document cranes kind of shifting their forage, taking advantage of a lot of the fish that had been stunned and were swimming around in the shallows trying to warm up," Stetter said. "It's pretty neat to be able to document that kind of shift in what they are feeding on."

That shift in their diet of feasting on dead or cold-stunned fish lasted for about 10 days. After that the cranes went back to looking for blue crabs. Right now is the time that they are trying to fatten up on those crabs because later in the month, they will start their 2,500 mile journey back to Canada.