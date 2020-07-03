CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here's a story about Hurricane Harvey recovery -- not in terms of the economy or the human impact, though. As it turns out, the storm also took quite a toll on the marine environment, and scientists are currently studying that.

"The fish can swim away, but the things that live in the mud -- clams, oysters, shrimp, the things that are less mobile -- they couldn't escape the damages of this storm and they died," Professor Paul Montagna said.

After Harvey, life under water had to recover as well.

"Well how long will it take to recover? And what we discovered is it took about nine months," Montagna said.

Montagna said the best indicators for the study were clams.

"Right before the storm, we had a what I would call a normal looking community. You can see the different ranges and different sizes of the clam shells," Montagna said. "But then Hurricane Harvey happened in August and then you can see in all of our samples in October, we found only two clams."

However...

"What happened by April, which is about nine months after the storm, we see this huge bloom of little, tiny baby clams growing," Montagna said.

Montagna said the bay continued to recover and didn't get back to normal until the end of 2019.

In other areas of the marine life, research also showed a dramatic impact. In Red Fish Bay the U.T. Marine Science Institute studied the changes in sea grass.

"At some locations sea grasses were preserved. They appeared fine, or they were actually ripped up out of the ground, and in some of these areas the sea grasses were actually dying," PhD Student Victoria Congdon said.

Sea grasses are plants underwater that provide homes for fish and other creatures.

"Without habitat it might not provide the homes essentially for these species, so we could see differences in the abundance or general numbers or maybe the different type of species due to changes in the amount of sea grass," Congdon said.

Both Congdon and Montagna said the recovery and health of the marine life is critical to the economic impact here in the Coastal Bend.

"The coastal economy is based on seafood production," Montagna said. "It's based on fishing and it's based on tourism, and of course if these things aren't there then that part of the economy won't exist at all."

Researchers said they are continuing to watch the marine life and are glad to see it slowly but surely recover.

