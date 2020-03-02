CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple units were called to respond to a fire that broke out early Monday morning at an RV park.

It happened at the Chateau Mobile Home Park on Leopard and Lantana. According to fire crews, they got the call at around 2:45 a.m. when one trailer was on fire. That fire spread to a trailer next door as well as a vehicle.

Firefighters were able to get the situation under control in about 25 minutes. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation, but was able to escape thanks to her smoke alarm.

"The smoke detectors did exactly what they are supposed to do," said Battalion Chief Tony Perez of the Corpus Christi Fire Department. "This proves how important they are. She actually said they were just installed about two weeks ago."

The car and both trailers were destroyed, but thankfully no other injuries were reported. There has been no word as to the cause of the fire.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: