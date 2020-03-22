CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News has had several viewers call the newsroom and send messages via Facebook regarding flickering lights in their homes.

AEP took to their Facebook page to address customer's concerns on Saturday, March 21.

"Saturday evening, several residents throughout Corpus Christi may have experienced flickering lights. Currently, we are not experiencing power outages in the Corpus Christi area," said AEP officials on their Facebook page.

"We are still investigating what caused the event, but we believe the flickering may have been the result of minor equipment failure on a pole in the northwest Corpus Christi area. Thank you for your patience as we continue to field messages and reports of the flickering lights. Stay safe, and thank you again from AEP Texas," added officials.

