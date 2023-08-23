"This is really something else!" Residents, visitors react to Tropical Storm Harold's aftermath

As of early Wednesday morning, there were still 1900 power outages.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Harold needed no introduction.

It wreaked havoc across the Coastal Bend, and some families still are feeling the impact a day later. With school delays, closures and thousands of people who were without power, the storm still has a lot of people talking.

Most residents have been yearning for rain in Corpus Christi, and the storm delivered -- all at once.

3NEWS team coverage on Padre Island found the storm’s wind speeds reach 47 mph.

Texas leaders such as Texas State Rep. Todd Hunter, who was in town as Harold hit, said Gov. Greg Abbott promised him help would be there if Coastal Bend residents need it.

"He assured the Coastal Bend we would have the necessary resources to get out of this weather system and we will, we're coastal strong,” Hunter said. “And I ask folks that after this tropical storm's come through, you see some issues, let us know. We want to help but we also want to make sure we get back to normal."

On Padre Island beaches, waves started small and picked up intensity crashing into the dunes with more frequency throughout the morning. Some people on the beach wanted to get a view of the weather for themselves.

Beachgoer Brad Culp was on his way to South Padre Island and stopped here to check out the sights.

"A little bit of debris on the ground," he said. "We are kind of asking where this stuff comes from, but I guess you can only imagine what gets washed up in situations like this."