Residents in Riviera call for action regarding traffic concerns along Hwy 77, 285

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The small community of Riviera has a big problem on its hand, as drivers fail to slow down when coming through town and passing through the intersection of State Hwy. 285 and U.S. Hwy. 77.

Residents have complained that the busy intersection, which is a thoroughfare for traffic going to both McAllen and Brownsville, is causing problems.

The fact that the city has no police department to patrol the area only adds to the problem.

DPS Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said that when it comes to busy intersections, knowing the speed limit is paramount.

"That was a perfect example," he said, as a vehicle sped by. "What we're seeing right now is we're having drivers who are driving way too fast. There are speed limits there. We need to pay attention to our speed."

Kleberg County Commissioner Jerry Martinez was one of those who pointed out the problems at the intersection. Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said he's now stepping up the number of times deputies patrol this area.

"At best, we can send our units out there and patrol the area as much as we can, try to attempt to slow down some of these drivers," he said.

Kirkpatrick also pointed out that this intersection at 285 and 77 has been a problem area for a long time. The latest accident happened early Wednesday morning, when an 18-wheeler collided with a Greyhound bus.

"Over the course of the last six months, we've had some pretty serious accidents there," he said. "I believe there was probably about three major accidents and seven minor accidents that happened in the area."

Kirkpatrick said that TxDOT has confirmed plans to build a bypass around Riviera in the coming years. In the meantime, TxDOT officials told 3NEWS that they have just completed a speed study in Riviera.

That will give them the information they need to see whether or not anything else can be done here to slow drivers down.

