ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Police Department launched a new program for the holiday season to reduce potential criminal activities and provide peace of mind for residents.

The "Operation Safe Delivery" program offers residents the opportunity to have their holiday packages delivered to the Rockport Police Department.

Starting Nov. 29 through Christmas Eve, Operation Safe Delivery provides the opportunity to have packages from major delivery carriers (excluding the U.S. Postal Service) sent to the Police Department offices, located at 714 E. Concho.

Residents can claim their packages from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday – Friday and from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the weekends.

Police remind residents that the packages may not exceed 35 pounds and individuals picking up the package must show an order/shipment proof of receipt and a valid, government-issued, photo ID.

"While front porch package theft hasn't been an issue in Rockport, its unprecedented growth nationally is visible through news stories and social media," said Rockport Police Chief Greg Stevens. "It's our goal to minimize the possibility of this occurring in Rockport and to make the holidays less stressful for our residents."

