Corpus Christi residents could soon qualify for Texas' medical marijuana program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More Texans could soon qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.
The House passed a bill Wednesday that will expand the state’s Compassionate Use Program, which was established back in 2015.
It’s an idea that has gained steam in recent years.
A recent poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston said that 82 percent of Texans believe that it should be legal for people to use marijuana for a wide range of medical reasons with a prescription.
That’s where the Compassionate Use Program comes in.
Administered by the Texas Department of Public Safety, it currently serves more than 50,000 patients and allows those with a prescription written by a doctor registered with the program, to be given medical cannabis with low-THC.
That’s the marijuana component that gives users a high.
Currently, there are only two doctors in Nueces County who can write such a prescription, and only for those who deal with difficulties like epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, autism, cancer, and post traumatic stress disorder.
House Bill 1805 also expands that list.
It would not only add patients with chronic pain or certain debilitating medical conditions -- but would also change the definition of what is considered low-THC, making it more potent.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
Right now, there are only three dispensaries license in the state to sell medically prescribed cannabis – two in Austin and one in Schulenberg.
Earlier this year, DPS announced that it had opened the application process to potentially add more. The application window closes on April 28.
