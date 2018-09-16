ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) — Even though rain has calmed down in most areas around the Coastal Bend several people are now having to deal with the aftermath of the heavy downpours.

Our Taylor Alanis reports on the conditions in Southwest part of Rockport experiencing a lot of flooding.

A resident in a low lying area is now having to deal with snakes as her backyard is completely flooded.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII