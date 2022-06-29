Residents expected to pay more for their plate this Fourth of July weekend

A recent study from the Bureau Federation said that residents can expect to pay 17% more than they did last year for their BBQ spreads.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fourth of July in south Texas is known for bringing the heat, not only outside but also on the BBQ pit.

However due to recent inflation, getting the meat you need might burn a hole in your wallet.

Whether you are the designated grill master, or prefer to pick up your BBQ through curbside, chances are you're seeing higher prices.

"Everybody is being affected, and its primarily fuel prices," said Terry Moench with Moody's Quality Meats.

Moench has been with Quality Meats since the 60's, and said when gas goes up, so does the cost of shipping, freighting, and feeding the livestock.

"Chicken is affected the most and faster than everything else because its life cycle is shorter," Moench said. "So it feels the effect immediately."

Moench said that pork and beef are next because, from inception to the meat counter is approximately 27 months.

"We haven't felt a lot of the effects on that, It's going to come to a head next year," Moench said.

Local BBQ restaurants who buy in bulk are also feeling their dollars being stretched thin. John James is the head cutter at Salty Oak BBQ and said that they've had to make some changes to make ends meet.

"The price per pound is insane," James said. "We've had to change our prices to accommodate in some way and meet everyone somewhat halfway."

However, James adds that they wont skimp on the portions they serve to loyal patrons.

