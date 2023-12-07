Residents face electric-bill sticker shock after June's record-breaking heat

State Sen. Juan 'Chuy' Hinojosa said that there are resources available for residents who need help paying.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some Corpus Christi residents may have experienced sticker shock when opening up their electricity and utility bills after one of the hottest Junes on record.

"Many families are struggling with high utility bills, from water to electricity. So we have two programs," said State Sen. Juan 'Chuy' Hinojosa.

He said resources are available for those who will need help paying those higher-than-normal bills.

One program is the Federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which can provide as much as $2,400 to families until Sept. 30. The other program is the Federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

Residents such as Emilio Hernandez said that programs like these can make a huge difference to his finances.

"Well, I mean, looking at about, at least, a $300, $400 (dollar) increase," he said.

Corpus Christi Water Asst. Director of Support Services Reba George said that the city also wants to help.

"We speak to customers all the time about their challenges of paying those utility bills," she said. "And we have some options we can talk to them about, besides referring them to a utility-assistance program."

For more information on options for CCW's help, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.