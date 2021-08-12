Residents feel impact of JFK Causeway construction, longer commute times

Denna Carter who owns the Red Dot Pier said that traffic can become backed up even in the early hours of the day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers who use JFK Causeway to get to and from work have started to experience some delays and impacts.

Some drivers even resorted to taking the access road to get ahead of the line, which doesn't sit well with other drivers.

Denna Carter who owns the Red Dot Pier said that traffic can become backed up even in the early hours of the day.

"Its only been this week since I've seen any difference in traffic," Carter said. "It's been backed up to here since 7 a.m. and just cleared up about 30 minutes ago."

Carter and her family have owned and operated Red Dot Pier off the Humble Channel for over 20 years. The bait stand and pier are usually the road less traveled unless someone's destination involves a fishing pole.

Carter said she's seeing more cars use it as a way to expedite their way to the bridge.

"People are starting to notice it," Carter said. "I don't think they are catching on just yet to the point where its backed up, but they are noticing it and starting to take it."

Many drivers have noticed this and have taken their frustration to social media, as well as their frustrations with the proper way to merge.

Spokesperson with Corpus Christi Police, Travis Pace reminds drivers that the lane closing must yield to the right away to the main lane.

"If the merging vehicle causes an accident they would most likely be the vehicle that is cited," Pace said.

Pace said even though it is bad road etiquette to take the access road, the act itself is not illegal or considered a violation.

