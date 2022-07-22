Residents flock to Pittman's Qwik Mart ahead of $660 million Mega Millions draw

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not just our weather heating up, it's also the Mega Millions jackpot that was raised to 660 million.
If someone has those lucky numbers it'll have been the third largest prize in Mega Millions history that has locals clocking to one store in particular.
Pittman's Qwik Mart which has been known to produce some of our big winners in the past. 3NEWS caught up with a few residents hoping some of that luck from the store rubs off on their own tickets.
With excitement in the air, many residents are hoping to try their luck to win the popular jackpot game.
