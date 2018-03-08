Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Local emergency planners put together a hurricane fair Thursday at the Richard Fairgrounds in Robstown where potentially life-saving tools and information was free for the taking.

Hundreds of people came out to the hurricane fair hosted by the Nueces County Emergency Management team.

The fair allows the community to get to know the agencies and organizations that are on the front lines during a disaster. Organizations involved include the American Red Cross, the National Weather Service as well as Robstown and Corpus Christi Police and Fire Departments.

Residents also received information on making a plan to evacuate which included: how to evacuate, where they are supposed to go, and whom they are supposed to contact.

"Making sure documentation is all together, good bags to put your documentation in to keep it dry, whom to contact if you need help after a hurricane as well," Dawn O'Malley said.

In the emergency documentation bags, you can place your identification, your medicines, and essential contact numbers when traveling.

Another important topic discussed was how people could travel with their pets if evacuating.

Nueces County emergency management team is planning to hold the hurricane fair every year.

The Coastal Bend will remain in the peak of our hurricane season for the next two months.

Hurricane season will not end until November 30.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII