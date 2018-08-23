Port Aransas (KIII News) — Over 200 people gathered at the Port Aransas Civic Center Thursday to take part in the Hurricane Harvey research symposium.

Several speakers at the symposium presented their findings collected as the one year anniversary of its landfall hurricane approaches.

The National Science Foundation funded the research which focused on the impacts made to the ecological environment. Many of the projects are still working to collect more data but hope the information gathered can help keep us prepared.

"What we hope to be able to get out of this is that we can get enough information to where we can be able to protect those areas we love in the future when another storm does happen" director Jace Tunnel said.

Places like Port Aransas felt the impact to their ecosystems. Along with the strong winds - heavy rain left areas like the wetlands submerged.

The coastal town is still working to recover from Harvey, but city officials are hopeful for the future.

"The beaches are open, the fishing is great. It's not a bombed out city, we're digging, we're cleaning up, and we're open for business," said David Parsons, City Manager.

More data is expected to be collected over the next year. Researchers hope to present their findings in 2019.

