CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Robstown voted Tuesday night for a new mayor.

The hotly contested race resulted in a run-off between the incumbent mayor, Mandy Barrera, and challenger Gilbert Gomez.

The final results showed that Gomez received 58-percent of the vote, and Barrera had 41-percent.

"Our election from the very beginning was about doing what's right for Robstown, and that is what we intend to do, follow what we said. We have a lot of things we need to work on. A lot of issues people brought up during campaigning," Gomez said.

There's no official date for when Gomez will officially take over.

