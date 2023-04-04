Residents of Ingleside ask for answers as police chief goes on week six of paid administrative leave

Ingleside City Manager Brenton Lewis did not offer any timeline for his investigation to finally wrap up.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ingleside Police Chief Tammy Burr has been on paid administrative leave for six weeks now.

3NEWS tried to speak with Ingleside City Manager Brenton Lewis about the issue Tuesday, but he declined to comment.

Residents in the area are concerned about the situation where Burr has reportedly collected some $10,000 in pay and benefits without doing any police work.

"No it's not right, we pay our taxes, and if we don't pay them our home's taken away, and so on and so forth," said Ingleside resident Dora Elizondo. "And someone is getting paid to sit at home and they don't let us know why, I don't think it's right."

Thomas Sprave is another Ingleside resident who said the situation has gone on for too long.

"It should've been solved in about two weeks. We all pay taxes for that and why does it takes so long? Do they have something to hide or anything?" he said.

Back on March 24, 3NEWS spoke with Lewis about the police chief's situation. He initially thought he would have the investigation wrapped up by March 30, which is what he told 3NEWS at the time.

"This is just an internal investigation about an allegation that was made against the chief, and since it's internal, there's nothing to do with criminal or anything, because another agency would be brought in if it was criminal," he said.

Lewis did not offer any timeline for his investigation to finally wrap up. Burr said she's hoping that will happen soon so she can get back to work.

