CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents on Padre Island have prepared for this weekend's La Posada Parade.

A kick-off party and auction were held Tuesday night, but the boat parade begins Friday night.

The auction is the big event before the main parade, and it drew in crowds to celebrate the annual event.

"It's a great thing, and when you donate every year, and so it's fun to help the community and get the kids all ready for Christmas," Kellie Powell said.

In 2019 IBC Bank joined the auction. According to President and CEO Harold Schockley Jr., he heard about Toys for Tots as a part of the La Posada celebration and was sold.

"We're a community bank, what a great way to kind of join in with the community. This turn out is unbelievable. We're overwhelmed by how many people are here. It's great," Schockley said.

Some toys were even collected at the event.

Organizers are hoping to surpass the 9000 donation goal that was collected in 2018.

The IBC illuminated boat parade kicks off Friday night, and you can watch in Live at Snoopy's Pier or Docs and Saturday on KIII-TV.

