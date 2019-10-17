A lot of residents showed up to a city zoning and planning meeting about the future of Lamar Elementary.

In 2018 the Ed Rachal Foundation said they would fund renovations to turn Lamar Elementary into a homeless shelter, and the residents nearby are not happy.

Residents in the neighborhood that surrounds Lamar Elementary are not holding back what they think of a new homeless shelter.

According to resident Angelica Corona, they weren't even notified about the potential rezoning.

"We seem to be a neglected community. We come out. It's like the out of sight out of mind aspect it seems like," Corona said.

Residents cited concerns like homeless people using drugs or prostituting in their neighborhood. Residents say a homeless shelter will only bring more of that activity.

"It's about transients we already have an influx of that going on there's already a crime, we've got drugs galore, and then to put something like this it's just more of a burden on our community. Nobody seems to wanna listen to us," Corona said.

Executive Director of Good SAM Carole Murphrey says their clients aren't the kind of people who would cause issues in the neighborhood.

"Homeless don't have money to rent houses. They don't have cars to drive by and shoot people, so a lot of the crime, it's already there. We're not bringing more of the same," Murphrey said.

Murphrey understands the residents' concerns, yet believes the new shelter would strengthen by getting more people off the streets.

"Anybody that's trying to hurt them, trying to deal drugs, trying to pick up one of our ladies, it's not gonna happen," Murphrey said.

"This is not what our community needs. Our community needs more," Corona said.

During decision time, Heidi Hodva also had something to say.

"This neighborhood is hurting. I'm voting against this zoning ordinance, not. I don't believe what you all do not because I don't think your service is good. Somebody needs to help this neighborhood, and this is not the way to do it," Hodva said.

The rest of the board voted against the rezoning and will take their recommendation to the city council.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: