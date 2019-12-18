CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A parade of Coastal Bend residents showed up to City Hall Tuesday upset with the City of Corpus Christi's plan to move forward with two desalination plants.

Council members listened to more than an hour of complaints about the proposed plants.

The council action authorizes state applications for water rights and diversion and discharge permits. These are for two seawater desalination plants, and the authorization of permit fees up to $450,000. Council members passed the ordinance, but not before members tried to reassure citizens that the proper reseach was conducted on desalination.

"We've been working on this for six years and I would not support anything that damages our bay system," Councilman Greg Smith said.

The up to $450,000 approved in fees are just that -- fees for application permits to the state.

