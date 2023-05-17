Residents question timeliness, effectiveness of reverse alert system after refinery fire

Residents can text BEREADYCC to 888-777 to receive text alerts, or can visit the city's webpage to signup.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some residents are questioning the effectiveness and timeliness of the city's reverse alert system after a fire broke out at Valero's west refinery Wednesday morning.

But it wasn't until just after 10 a.m. before the reverse alert sent a notice of a fire at the refinery.

That half hour or more delay had some worried about the possibility of a toxic chemical being released.

Charessa Freeman lives near the refinery and said that she would like to have seen more proactive measures when the fire first took place.

"Even if they do tell us something, we've already been breathing it in. So just to take the extra precaution. But I would love to know like the details on what to do if they would let us know," she said.

Freeman said she wasn't the only one concerned about not hearing what was going on. She is one of many who are not subscribed to reverse alert notifications. That alert went out around 10 a.m. and said no community action was required.

Nueces County Commissioner Robert Hernandez said that making sure the community is properly informed is a top priority.

"We want to be notified as soon as possible if something like that happens, so we can also act accordingly and find out as much information as we need to if we need to send out an alert to the public in that area," he said.

Freeman told 3NEWS that she would like to see more notifications go out moving forward.

"I value my lung health. So definitely, I would love to know what's going on. What type of precautions I can take because I have my daughter here as well. So I would love to know about that," she said.

There are two ways to sign up for reverse alerts. Residents can text BEREADYCC to 888-777 to receive text alerts, or can visit the city's webpage to signup.

