Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Even though it's been more than a year since Hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend, many who were affected by it are still trying to work through the insurance maze -- specifically with TWIA, or the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.

Many from the hardest hit areas are crying foul over the idea of TWIA getting approval for higher premiums.

"We are here to just simply say, you know what, we are, Coastal Bend is still in recovery," said Cleofas Rodriguez, CEO of the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce.

Property owners gathered Monday in Aransas Pass to make their voiced heard.

"Many of our policy holders here are still trying to resolve their unresolved issues with TWIA, and now is not the time to do any kind of rate increase," Rodriguez said.

"What they're proposing of a 10-percent insurance rate hike is horrendous," State Rep. J.M. Lozano said. "One of the reasons is because currently, that insurance hike, that money wouldn't come into effect for them. It would start in January and so I want them to wait until we're in session in January."

Aransas Pass resident Carol Salinas is concerned with how TWIA operates.

"I just see a disequity. It's not treating everyone in the state of Texas the same as far as insurance is goes," Salinas said.

Salinas said she has experienced it first hand, having lived in different parts of the state including west and north Texas.

"I paid maybe $400-$500 a year for homeowners insurance. That covered wind, flood, hail, everything," Salinas said. "I came down here and I pay that, four times that, for the comparable house."

State Rep. Todd Hunter called out misinformation on the recovery stats being publicized.

"Mayor Parker said that 95-percent has been resolved," Hunter said. "What is behind me? 95-percent needs to be fixed behind me. I think we got the percentages wrong. I think 95-percent is yet to be done."

Hunter is against TWIA's proposed increase cap of 10-percent, adding that the legislature could propose a one-percent cap when it goes into session in January.

