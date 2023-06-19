Residents seek heat relief at La Retama Library as record challenging temperatures persist

La Retama Library Assistant Dianna Jobe said the library strives to accommodate individuals who may lack the resources to stay cool during extreme temperatures.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is ensuring that individuals seeking relief from the heat have a place to go.

3NEWS visited the La Retama Central Library on Monday, where we spoke with Adriana Rivera and her daughter Maria, who visit the library frequently.

"We love to read a lot of books," Adriana said.

The mother-daughter duo were not the only ones who gathered at the library on Monday. Corpus Christi resident Ben Lopez stated that the library provided more than just captivating page-turners.

"Just come to relax and watch, some information, what you need on the computer. Things to catch up and just spend time here in the cool, cool air," he said.

"We welcome everyone to come in and get out of this heat, especially with the economy being what it is, it's hard to afford the extra electricity," she said. "And some folks just don't have the air conditioning at home, so we're glad to be able to provide that for them. Especially with this dangerous high heat."

Library officials said that they had at least 70 people on Sunday and anticipate remaining open whenever there are hazardous heat conditions in the Coastal Bend region.

Here is a list of other cooling centers that are currently open in Corpus Christi. The city said they will continue to keep cooling centers open if extreme heat warnings continue.

Northwest Senior Center

9725 Up River Road

361-826-2320

La Retama Central Public Library

805 Comanche Street

361-826-7000

Ben F. McDonald Public Library

4044 Greenwood Drive

361-826-2356

Lindale Senior Center

3135 Swantner Drive

361-826-2340

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

654 Graham Road

361-826-2330

Garden Senior Center

5325 Greely Drive

361-826-2345

