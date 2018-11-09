Corpus Christi (KIII News) — With Hurricane Harvey still fresh on the minds of Coastal Bend residents, many of them were out Tuesday making preparations for an approaching tropical disturbance.

If the disturbance reached tropical storm force, it will be named Joyce.

With the uncertainty involved with the tropical wave, many showed up to H-E-B Plus Tuesday to stock up on everything from water to non-perishables. They gathered many essentials, but water was the biggest item on everyone's lists.

"Just to be prepared," Gwen Wilson said. "Better safe than sorry."

"I just now heard about it on the radio so might as well stop and get it while it's here," Jovita Parker said.

Keeping up with the demand, H-E-B employees brought out pallet after pallet of water.

"You never know what's going to happen," Muhammad Butt said.

He said Harvey was a wake-up call for his family and they are not taking any chances this time.

"Last year we didn't prepare as much. Wasn't as much water," Butt said. "Make sure we don't go through that again."

H-E-B said they are fully stocked with water and actually have another truck on the way.

