Residents stranded on Padre Island as JFK Causeway shut down due to freezing weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Long-time residents will know that the Coastal Bend has seen cold snaps before, even some that brought snow and ice to the area; but this weekend's arctic blast is different because it's hanging around a lot longer.
It has been quite a shock for communities that don't usually have to worry about prolonged winter conditions, like Padre Island. In fact, our very own Joe Gazin was stranded there himself on Monday.
It really wasn't an unpleasant thing to see Monday morning -- glistening ice and a soft dusting of snow on most surfaces -- but the harsh reality quickly set in when some of the Island's 14,000 tried to leave. Not everyone was taking it in stride.
The cold snap has gotten everyone's attention. The power went out for many residents. Most businesses were shut down. The ones that weren't were jammed with customers, like a Sonic drive-in that was apparently the only restaurant on the Island that was open; and for some reason, Island gas stations were hopping on Monday even though people couldn't really go anywhere.