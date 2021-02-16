Residents stranded on Padre Island as JFK Causeway shut down due to freezing weather

Monday's freezing temperatures were quite a shock for communities that don't usually have to worry about prolonged winter conditions, including Padre Island.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Long-time residents will know that the Coastal Bend has seen cold snaps before, even some that brought snow and ice to the area; but this weekend's arctic blast is different because it's hanging around a lot longer.

It has been quite a shock for communities that don't usually have to worry about prolonged winter conditions, like Padre Island. In fact, our very own Joe Gazin was stranded there himself on Monday.

It really wasn't an unpleasant thing to see Monday morning -- glistening ice and a soft dusting of snow on most surfaces -- but the harsh reality quickly set in when some of the Island's 14,000 tried to leave. Not everyone was taking it in stride.