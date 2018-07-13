Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The annual Community Baby Shower benefiting the March of Dimes and other area organizations kicked off Friday at the Kiii-TV studios.

During the event, residents are invited to donate baby products that will go to Coastal Bend mothers and babies in need.

Kiii News Reporter Madeleine Dart went Live from outside the Kiii-TV studios with the latest on the event.

