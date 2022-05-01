Residents urged to take precaution at Corpus Christi Art Walk this Friday

Alexis Hill, Public Relations and Programming Manager for Downtown Corpus Christi said monitoring cases plays a huge role in how events proceed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a brand new year, which means a brand a new series of events such as art-walk will be this take place this Friday.

However, organizers are asking event goers to take precautions during the current wave of COVID-19 infections. Alexis Hill, Public Relations and Programming Manager for Downtown Corpus Christi said monitoring cases plays a huge role in how events proceed.

"We do monitor the cases daily, and we make decisions based on cases, if we feel suit," Hill said. "We are excited for the Art Walk because it is outdoors and very spread out so we're excited for that. We do encourage anybody that is coming out to the Art Walk to be sure to wear a mask. If you're not feeling well, be sure to stay home"

The event will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

