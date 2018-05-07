After Wednesday night's Fourth of July fireworks show was moved up to an earlier time with short notice, many residents took to social media to express their disappointment with the City of Corpus Christi.

While there were some who said they were glad they were able to get there early, and many who complimented the show, there were also last minute arrivals that said the City should have given them more notice. Some said they were just inconvenienced by it, while others said they were put out by the change.

The complaints centered around the City's announcement at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday that the fireworks display would be moved up to 8:30 p.m. because of approaching storms -- just nine minutes' notice.

Many took to social media to voice their concerns.

The first couple of comments were positive, Facebook user Sal said he was glad they were in position early, and Jess complemented the show. Still, it didn't take long for complaints to roll in.

According to Amanda, they were driving in from Port Lavaca and only saw the last five minutes while driving across the bridge. Lili Ann said she was very disappointed with the short notice. Nokoa said it was a huge disappointment for his son's birthday. Vanessa said the late notice from the City had many families upset.

Facebook user Jay said many people ended up missing the display entirely.

A spokesperson for the City of Corpus Christi Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration said most of the events went on without a hitch, but there was little they could do about the timing of the change.

"It was more than just the fireworks. We were also concerned with getting people out of there before the bad weather started," Michelle Villarreal Leschper said.

Since there was a delay in 2017's fireworks display, 3News asked what the committee would say to those who have been complaining.

"There's always next year. We'll try again next year, and hopefully we won't have weather issues," Leschper said.

According to officials, no taxpayers dollars were used for the fireworks. It was all privately funded.

