Residents want to keep the turtle on their Padre Island water tower

The City's Water Utilities Department recently unveiled a new logo that will be going up on every water tower in town, including the one on Padre Island.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Water Utilities Department unveiled a new logo last week as part of a rebranding effort, but part of that effort has Padre Island residents concerned.

The Utilities Department will now be called Corpus Christi Water, or CCW for short, and their new logo will be seen around town at wastewater facilities, on uniforms, and even water towers.

It's the water tower on Padre Island that has residents concerned.

"They all think the same," one resident said. "We want our turtle back."

The water tower on Padre Island has traditionally displayed a painting of a Kemps Ridley sea turtle that residents on the Island feel better represents their community. Many are saying the water tower should advertise the Island, not a utility department.

According to Gabriel Ramirez, Interim Director of CCW, the City rebranding costed about $45,000 and it was something they have been working on for some time. He said the new logo will go on every water tower in town, including their tagline, "Serving the Coastal Bend."

However, officials said the Padre Island water tower, which has more visibility, will get a special touch.

"We are the regional water supplier, so it's important for the City that people recognize the Corpus Christi Water emblem," said Corpus Christi City Councilman Greg Smith. "So this is a compromise. The turtle will be there. We all know the islanders love their turtle, but we will also have Corpus Christi Water, too."

Smith, who represents the Island, said the water tower is currently blank because the tower was painted over six months ago as part of a City infrastructure project. He assured residents the tower won't be blank for long, and the turtle will be back.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.