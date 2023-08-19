Resource One-Stop Veterans Advocacy Foundation helps children of veterans with back to school needs

The event handed out everything from gift cards, school supplies and even free food.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Resource One-Stop Veterans Advocacy Foundation is making sure children of our service members have what they need as the school year starts.

The founder of Resource One-Stop Veterans Advocacy Foundation, Ellen McClure, said events like these help let the community know they are here and willing to help.

"We serve those that have honorably served to defend," McClure explained. "So that's who we support. We support all veterans, all walks of life. Whether we're trying to keep you from losing your home, we're gonna put you in a home, we want to help you however we can."

This was the group's second year hosting the supply giveaway.

