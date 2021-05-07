Resources if you lost your pet over the Fourth of July weekend

The loud, non-stop fireworks can sometimes scare pets out of their homes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have a pet, chances are they do not like the Fourth of July holiday because of the loud non-stop fireworks.

In some cases, dogs and cats will get loose or leave their home because they get spooked with the noise. If you're a pet owner and your pet happened to get out last night, there are resources that you can use.

One of them is the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

"If you make your owner flyer of your lost dog, we can put it up for you," Jackie McCullough with the GCHS said.

"We always recommend following us as well as any of the other shelters that are local here on Facebook or Instagram because most of us, we all post. When we get lost animals or stray animals in, we'll post their photos just to make sure it gets out, or if that's anyone's animal, if they recognize it."

She also said it's crucial to have your pet microchipped and always keep that information up to date.

