Restaurant industry looks toward the future by supporting aspiring culinary students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As restaurants continue to recover from COVID-19 shutdowns, the local branch of the Texas Restaurant Association met with state representative Todd Hunter to voice their concerns and show support for local business owners.

Friday's town hall was hosted on Del Mar College's Windward campus. Glen Mier, President of the TRA, said that they believe that it starts with students.

"The culinary program that they have is going to be the future for the restaurant industry," Mier said. "So, we want to support the program that they're having and they're going to be moving to a new campus. And so we had it here, so we could showcase some of the students and what they're doing."

One of those students is Kimberly Ramirez, who will finish her culinary program in May. She received a scholarship from the Coastal Bend TRA to prepare her for her next step.

"It means a lot. You know, going into this industry, you need a lot of tools so you can gain the knowledge you have during college," Ramirez said. "Tools are expensive, and if I have what I need then I'll be able to contribute to the culinary program a lot better, once I get some money."

Ramirez's scholarship will help her pursue her dream of opening her own restaurant business. As for future students in her program, they have a new facility to look forward to at Del Mar's Oso Creek Campus.

"Just knowing that the new building has all of these cool features and that everyone will have space for their own craft and learn the best that they can, I think that's incredibly important," Ramirez said. "It's amazing, I am very excited for the new students coming in."

To help get local restaurants back on their feet, the TRA will host an event on Monday called "Flavors of the Coastal Bend" in Port Aransas. It's one of the many ways the TRA tries to look out for its members and promote the local restaurant industry as they move on from the last couple of years.

May Mendoza Nardone, owner of Mikel May's Beachside Bar & Grill, said the event was a great way to show a form of unity.

"It's just a great opportunity for our restaurants to come together and show our community that we're back in business, we're ready," Nardone said. "Some of them have changed some of the menus, so it's a great opportunity for you to come out, sample a little bit of your favorite cuisines."

