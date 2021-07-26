Restaurant owner not letting guard down as COVID-19 cases rise in Corpus Christi

Michael Vansykle, owner of Atomic Omelette, has seen first-hand the weight the virus still carries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The day COVID-19 forced Texas to shut down is a day Michael Vansykle, owner of local restaurant Atomic Omelette, will never forget.

"We opened up on March 19 of last year," Vansykle said. "On March 20, we shut down."

Now, more than a year later, instead of being out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems we have taken steps backward, according to Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Nueces County Public Health District.

"We've seen the uptick because people have stopped wearing a mask, and we've seen, unfortunately, in our area we have a lower vaccination rate," Onufrak said.

Vansykle has seen first-hand the weight the virus still carries.

"My wife is a nurse," Vansykle said. "We've had death in the family. I've had COVID."

Because of that, he said he's not letting his guard down -- especially for his employees, who to this day have not tested positive for COVID-19.

"We're still requiring them to wear masks indoors," Vansykle said. "We're still doing single-serve items. You don't see salt, peppers and ketchup and things like that on the table. We're bringing you the packets still. Everything is portioned out."

Vansykle wants workers and customers to feel safe when they walk through the doors of Atomic Omelette and not the other way around.

"I've gone to other businesses, seeing business as usual. They'd have condiments on the table and you know, people touching everything, and it makes me weary and I don't feel safe in there, and I want everybody that comes in here to feel safe that we're doing what's necessary to protect everybody," Vansykle said. "My staff as well as my guests."

Like the rest of us, he's hoping to return to normalcy sooner than later. Until then, employees at his restaurant will still wear masks to serve their guests.