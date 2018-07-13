Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Grammy-nominated country group is offering their help Thursday for a unique fundraiser looking to raise money for the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of South Texas.

Restless Heart will be performing at the 3rd annual forever amigos concert at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

The event will also benefit the communities in schools of the Coastal Bend.

Both organizations help struggling students by promoting education and empowerment.

According to organizers, they were surprised when members of the country band said they knew about the organization.

"We were very surprised that they were familiar with both of our organizations and they are excited about coming back into this area. They haven't been here in a while," director Gloria Taylor said.

Restless Heart is known for hits like "Bluest Eyes in Texas" and "I'll Still Be Loving You."

