NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County is about to begin the design phase of the retention pond at I.B. Magee Beach Park in Port Aransas. The improvements are expected to turn the area into a premier birding site.

Because of Hurricane Harvey three years ago, the retention pond was silted up; nearby wetlands along with the drainage ditch and boardwalk were heavily damaged.

The county is looking to restore those areas to their original condition and make other improvements. Those ideas include new trails, kiosks, bird blinds and putting in more vegetation.

County Commissioners have agreed to use $63,000 in federal grant money to fund the engineering and design work. The hope is to have this project done by the end of 2020.

