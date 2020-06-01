CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Coastal Bend parks are getting much needed restoration work over the coming weeks thanks to the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department and American Conservation Experience.

Work began Monday to restore the Hans and Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge Park and Blucher Park.

The restoration work at the Hans and Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge will involve clearing out invasive plant populations and replacing them with native species. Work on Blucher Park will also focus on controlling non-native trees to help migrating birds.

Jermel Stevenson, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said the work will be helpful to bird species that frequent the area.

"What we're doing is we're bringing in good food for them, and then that's going to attract even more different species of birds, and so we really want to just help that eco-tourism in our birding community too," Stevenson said.

The work on each location is set to last around five weeks, weather permitting. The parks will remain open during restoration, but some areas may become off-limits to visitors. The Parks and Recreation Department asks that any visitors just be aware of cautionary signs and barriers.

