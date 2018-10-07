Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The City if Corpus Christi held a public meeting Monday on the quality of the water in the Coastal Bend.

According to the 2017 water quality report, the water in the Coastal Bend is a lot better now than it was three years ago.

The Environmental Protection Agency requires cities to test for up to 97 contaminants from arsenic to e-coli. The report shows that while some water came in at the top of the acceptable range, none exceeded the range.

Some people who live in Corpus Christi wish the city could choose other water sources.

"We are seeing vast improvements within the distribution system, within our water treatment process and we're proud of the water quality that we've got here," said Crystal Ybanez, Water Quality Manager.

"I mean we put in desalination plants all over the world. I was 40 years in engineering, and you lock down those off-shore platforms and everything else, you're drinking that ocean water," said Buddy Toepher, Calallen Resident.

According to the city, the water comes from a network of three reservoirs including Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi. The Mary Rhodes pipeline phase two pulls water from the lower Colorado River into Lake Texana, and that water then goes through the pipeline and blends at the treatment plant.

