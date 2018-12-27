Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Christmas may be over but Coastal Bend stores have still been busy as shoppers hit the stores to make returns and exchanges.

According to experts, shoppers have been delivering the strongest holiday sales increase for retailers for the past six years. Overall, consumers in the country spent over $850 billion this holiday season.

At the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay Thursday, retailers said they have been busy but not with returns.

"They say they're seeing people exchange gifts," Outlets Marketing Director Mona Delia said. "I spoke to Rack Room and Nike and people are saying that people got the wrong sizes or the wrong colors, so yesterday was pretty much an exchange day, which was awesome."

Delia said shoppers should be sure they have a receipt or gift receipt if they plan to exchange or return a gift. Shoppers can also call ahead of time so they don't wait in long lines to find out they can't be helped.

