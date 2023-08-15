Retired CCPD lieutenant dies from injuries sustained after being exposed to chemical on the job

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Retired Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Trace Weaver died Aug. 7 from complications related to injuries he sustained while in the line of duty, according to a post on the CCPD Facebook page Tuesday.
The post states that Weaver was exposed to a dangerous chemical while answering a call in 1997, and eventually retired from the department in 2003.
The post does not say what the chemical was.
A U.S. Army veteran, he served CCPD for 22 years.
He is survived by his wife and two sons.
