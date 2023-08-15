Retired CCPD lieutenant dies from injuries sustained after being exposed to chemical on the job

Trace Weaver was injured in 1997, and was with the department for 22 years before he retired in 2003.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Retired Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Trace Weaver died Aug. 7 from complications related to injuries he sustained while in the line of duty, according to a post on the CCPD Facebook page Tuesday.



The post states that Weaver was exposed to a dangerous chemical while answering a call in 1997, and eventually retired from the department in 2003.

The post does not say what the chemical was.



A U.S. Army veteran, he served CCPD for 22 years.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

