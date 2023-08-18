x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Retired CCPD lieutenant injured in the line of duty buried

Trace Weaver died as the result of injuries sustained during a chemical exposure on the job in 1997.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services were held this afternoon for retired Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Trace Weaver on Friday.

Weaver was exposed to a dangerous chemical while answering a call in 1997 and retired from the department in 2003. He joined CCPD in 1981 after serving in the U.S. Army.

Weaver died from complications of that exposure Aug. 7 and was buried at Seaside Funeral Home & Memorial Park.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Related Articles

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

First case of vibrio reported for 2023 by Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District

Before You Leave, Check This Out