Retired CCPD lieutenant injured in the line of duty buried

Trace Weaver died as the result of injuries sustained during a chemical exposure on the job in 1997.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services were held this afternoon for retired Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Trace Weaver on Friday.

Weaver was exposed to a dangerous chemical while answering a call in 1997 and retired from the department in 2003. He joined CCPD in 1981 after serving in the U.S. Army.



Weaver died from complications of that exposure Aug. 7 and was buried at Seaside Funeral Home & Memorial Park.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!