CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Retired Nueces County Constable Ronnie Polston has passed away.

Sources close to the family said Polston died Wednesday in a San Antonio hospital due to medical complications. Polston served as constable from 1981-2000, serving the community of Flour Bluff.

Polston has a county building named in his honor in Flour Bluff.

