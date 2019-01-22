TAFT, Texas — Many volunteers turned out to help others on their day off because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Makes me feel good, getting out there and doing something," said Jerry Champion, retired senior volunteer.

Champion was with a good company in Taft as he and his partners spent their day doing with each other.

"Doing what I can for the community," Champion said.

On Monday, members of the retired and senior volunteer program traveled to Taft to help rebuild and remember the significance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"He was all about giving back to the community and making it a better place for all of us to live. So that's what we want to do. We want to make sure that we're helping each other, we're neighbors to one another, and we're doing anything to make an impact," said Ericka Maldonado, director of the senior volunteer program with the Corpus Christi Park and Recreation.

"Some people see it as a simple shed, but to this Hurricane Harvey survivor, it's her means of storing her belongings," said Kristofer Morgan, a volunteer with the Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi.

Catholic Charities helps organize the various organizations to ensure they come together to help those still recovering from Harvey.

"Whether it's repairing, rebuilding, replacing their homes, whether its other needs that they have associated with Harvey. so we work with them, we advocate for them, and we work with community partners to do it," Morgan said.

Among the partners included: Hands of Hope, The Tool Bank, Project Come Back Texas" and Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation. Together the volunteers do other good deeds.

"Throughout the year we have special projects that we do, special events, you know we have a 9-11 event, we have MLK event and then we also just have numerous volunteer opportunities that people can sign up for," Maldonado said.

To volunteer, visit