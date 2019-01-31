CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi Independent School District police officers retired Thursday during a special ceremony at Ray High School.

After serving a combined total of 38 years, Lt. Suzanne Gonzales and Sgt. Edward Lerma are retiring from the force. They were given a ceremonial locked pistol during their retirement ceremony Thursday.

"This department, my brothers, my sisters, are as much of my family as my Marine Corp brothers," Lerma said. "I thank you."

Lerma said he plans to go into business for himself as a home contractor.

According to Gonzales, she plans to spend her retirement doing whatever she wants.