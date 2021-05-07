Post vacation blues are real. Here's advice on how to avoid them.

A vacation from a vacation is sometimes needed to transition from vacation to the real world.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of you are still in the exciting, planning phase of summer vacation. But perhaps a number of you have already gone, saw wonderous places, laughed and unplugged, and now you're back.

"Our busiest day was about 1,300 people going through the check-point which is way above anything we've seen since the pandemic hit," Kevin Smith with the Corpus Christi International Airport said.

More people are packing their bags for vacation and while time away sounds nice, Mental Health Counselor Jinnelle Powell said they can be filled up with events that can be draining.

Powell said often times people leave for their trips, ready to escape their routine. But, upon their return, they catch a case of the post-vacay blues.

"A lot of times, we're trying to vacation and that's our self care but we can't put self care into one week or weekend," Powell said. "It has to be interwoven in our lives."

Powell said it' important to include self-care acts in your daily, weekly or monthly schedule. This can help the transition from vacation back to the real world.

"A vacation from the vacation, so taking a day or two to reset and really get some down time," she added.

Tips to escape the post-vacay blues:

Clean your house before you leave.

Keep your itinerary from becoming overloaded.

Give yourself a day or two at home before returning to work.

"If you're experiencing that post blues and you're coming back and dreading going back to work, that may be a good time to reset and valuate what is it that I'm dreading so much and what can I do to make it more tolerable," she said.

