Returns, exchanges, and after Christmas sales bring crowds to La Palmera mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Stores were back open for business Monday, and shopping centers were once again packed with people searching for Christmas sales and even starting returns.

Shoppers at La Palmera mall were seen in droves taking advantage of the post-Christmas sales.

"there's a lot of good sales, 50 percent off Dillard's you name it, Bath and Body Works they got the candles," said area shopper Ruby Gonzalez.

Many residents also came to the mall to use the gift cards they may have gotten for Christmas.

However, good deals and holiday steals weren't the only thing bringing shoppers in. Some came back to the mall to do returns as well.

"If you are making a return, if you want that cash back card back, just making sure you have that receipt with you makes it easier on us because we will have to look through all the transactions. You can always make an exchange at anytime," said Lush store manager Kayla Evans.

Evans adds that even if a customer is not satisfied, they can bring the product back and exchange it.

Area shoppers Melissa Salinas and Natalia Cantu also had an easy exchange at a different store.

"Oh yeah, in and out, put it on my credit card, didn't even have my receipt and let's go," Salinas said.

While store policies can have many options for shoppers to choose from, residents are warned that due to inflation, some retailers might be scaling back their policies.

"So many have limited their windows. So where there used to be 60 or 90 return windows, we're now seeing that drop back down," said Consumer Reports Deals Editor Samantha Gordon.

Gordan adds that residents should review their receipt to make sure that they're following the appropriate rules to make their return as easy as possible.

