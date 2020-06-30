'Reverse Alert COVID Advisory' will be issued tomorrow for Nueces County, according to County Judge Barbara Canales

"If you're a part of vulnerable population or have health issues, it is best that you stay home, except for essential activities," Judge Canales said.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — In today's city-county public news briefing, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said that tomorrow morning citizens should expect to receive a "Reverse Alert COVID Advisory," for Nueces County through the reverse alert system.

Judge Canales said the advisory will contain recommendations for helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus. She presented part of that order Monday afternoon. Here's what she shared:

"The COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly across Nueces County. Our local hospitals and clinics are strained as hospitalizations rapidly increase. Protect yourself and family. If you're a part of a vulnerable population or have health issues, it is best that you stay home, except for essential activities.

Other Recommendations:

Avoid gatherings outside of your household.

Wear a face covering when in public settings.

Continue to social distance.