CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most City of Corpus Christi offices including libraries, the Health District, Animal Care Services and Municipal Court will close Wednesday, December 25, through Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:
Garbage & Recycling Collection will be the Saturday after the holiday if your scheduled collection day is Wednesday.
- Collection will be Saturday, December 28 and Saturday, January 4 instead of Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
- Garbage and recycling will be collected as normal for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.
Brush & Bulky items: No collection Wednesday, December 25 or Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Landfill: The J.C. Elliott Collection Center will be closed Wednesday, December 25 and
Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Animal Care Services: Closed Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Libraries: All Public Libraries will Closed at 6 pm Tuesday, December 24 and
Tuesday, December 31.
Parks and Recreation:
Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course: Open Christmas Eve Closed Christmas Day Open New Year’s Day
H-E-B Tennis Center & Al Kruse Tennis Center: Open December 24, 9 am - 2 pm, December 31, 9 am – 5 pm Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day
Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium: Closed December 24, 25 and New Year’s Day
Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center: Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk.Learning Center: Closed December 24 & 25 Closed New Year’s Day
Latchkey Program Office: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
Cultural Services Office /Galvan House: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym: Closed December 24, 25 and New Year’s Day
Recreation Centers: Closed December 24, 25 and New Year’s Day
All eight Senior Centers: Closed December 25 and New Year’s Day
Zavala Activity Center: Closed December 23 through New Year’s Day
Senior Companion Program Office: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP): Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
78415 Community Youth Development: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
