CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most City of Corpus Christi offices including libraries, the Health District, Animal Care Services and Municipal Court will close Wednesday, December 25, through Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:

Garbage & Recycling Collection will be the Saturday after the holiday if your scheduled collection day is Wednesday.

Collection will be Saturday, December 28 and Saturday, January 4 instead of Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Garbage and recycling will be collected as normal for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.

Brush & Bulky items : No collection Wednesday, December 25 or Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Landfill : The J.C. Elliott Collection Center will be closed Wednesday, December 25 and

Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Animal Care Services : Closed Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Libraries : All Public Libraries will Closed at 6 pm Tuesday, December 24 and

Tuesday, December 31.

Parks and Recreation:

Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course: Open Christmas Eve Closed Christmas Day Open New Year’s Day

H-E-B Tennis Center & Al Kruse Tennis Center: Open December 24, 9 am - 2 pm, December 31, 9 am – 5 pm Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium: Closed December 24, 25 and New Year’s Day

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center: Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk.Learning Center: Closed December 24 & 25 Closed New Year’s Day

Latchkey Program Office: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Cultural Services Office /Galvan House: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym: Closed December 24, 25 and New Year’s Day

Recreation Centers: Closed December 24, 25 and New Year’s Day

All eight Senior Centers: Closed December 25 and New Year’s Day

Zavala Activity Center: Closed December 23 through New Year’s Day

Senior Companion Program Office: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP): Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

78415 Community Youth Development: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: