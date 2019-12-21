CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most City of Corpus Christi offices including libraries, the Health District, Animal Care Services and Municipal Court will close Wednesday, December 25, through Wednesday, January 1, 2020.  

 Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:

Garbage & Recycling Collection will be the Saturday after the holiday if your scheduled collection day is Wednesday.

  • Collection will be Saturday, December 28 and Saturday, January 4 instead of Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
  • Garbage and recycling will be collected as normal for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.

Brush & Bulky items: No collection Wednesday, December 25 or Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

 LandfillThe J.C. Elliott Collection Center will be closed  Wednesday, December 25 and

Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Animal Care ServicesClosed  Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Libraries: All Public Libraries will Closed at 6 pm Tuesday, December 24 and

Tuesday, December 31.

Parks and Recreation:

 

Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course: Open Christmas Eve Closed Christmas Day Open New Year’s Day

H-E-B Tennis Center & Al Kruse Tennis Center: Open December 24, 9 am - 2 pm, December 31, 9 am – 5 pm Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium: Closed December 24, 25 and New Year’s Day

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center: Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk.Learning Center: Closed December 24 & 25 Closed New Year’s Day

Latchkey Program Office: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Cultural Services Office /Galvan House: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym: Closed December 24, 25 and New Year’s Day

Recreation CentersClosed December 24, 25 and New Year’s Day

All eight Senior Centers: Closed December 25 and New Year’s Day

Zavala Activity Center: Closed December 23 through New Year’s Day

Senior Companion Program OfficeClosed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

78415 Community Youth Development: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

